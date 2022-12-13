How to Make Vanilla Blades Recipes in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Destiny 2’s 2022 Dawning Event is live and players are tasked with going around the system and creating delicious baked goods forged from the tears and blood of their enemies. Yes, literally. One such recipe is Vanilla Blades, a favorite of Lord Shaax. Here’s how to make Vanilla Blades in Destiny 2’s Dawning event.

How to Make the Vanilla Blades Recipe in Destiny 2

For the Vanilla Blades recipe, players will need to collect ingredients spread throughout the worlds of Destiny 2. To be exact, you’ll need:

To get Cabal Oil, all you need to do is defeat Cabal anywhere in the system. The drop can vary depending on RNG.

Sharp Taste is obtained by killing enemies anywhere in the system with sword attacks.

To obtain this Essence of Dawning, complete Eva’s daily bounties. These bounties are picked up just like any other and can be acquired by simply talking to Eva. Or, you can complete activities such as Heroic Public Events to grind some out after completing the bounties.

Once you have gotten all of the necessary ingredients, open up Eva’s Holiday Oven in your pursuits inventory.

Add the Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor, and Essence of Dawning into the three spots in the oven and it will produce the Vanilla Blades. Deliver them to your buddy Lord Shaax.

That is is everything you need to know about how to make Vanilla Blades in Destiny 2. Be sure to check our wiki for more information on Destiny 2 and the Beyond Light expansion. We’ve also got you covered with more recipes and ingredients for The Dawning 2022 event below.

