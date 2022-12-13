How to Make Fractal Rolls Recipe in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

The holiday season is here, and Bungie is celebrating by launching the Dawning 2022 event in Destiny 2. Just like last year, you can make use of an oven to bake all sorts of holiday-themed treats and give them out to your favorite characters in the game. Here’s how to make Fractal Rolls in Destiny 2.

How to Make Fractal Rolls in Destiny 2

To make Fractal Rolls in Destiny 2, you need three ingredients. The recipe is as follows:

Vex Milk is easily obtained simply by killing Vex enemies, and you can find them easily on Nessus.

Pinch of Light is an ingredient that can only be obtained by killing enemies with your Super. It doesn’t matter what enemy types you’re fighting; as long as you kill them with your Super, you have a chance of getting a Pinch of Light.

Finally, Essence of Dawning is an ingredient that is obtained by participating in any activity in Destiny 2. Whether it’s Crucible, Gambit, Public Events, or even Patrols in the open world, you have a chance of getting Essence of Dawning by taking part in the open world activities.

Once you have all the ingredients in hand, combine them in the Holiday Oven to create Fractal Rolls using the recipe. These can then be delivered to Brother Vance, who is located on Mercury.

As you may have noticed, this is actually the same recipe that we’ve been using in previous years’ Dawning events, too, so this shouldn’t be surprising for Guardians who have taken part in the baking festivities before.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Fractal Rolls in Destiny 2. Be sure to check our guide wiki for more tips and information on the game.

