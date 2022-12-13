How to Make Ill-Fortune Cookies Recipe in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Destiny 2 is shaking things up for the holidays with the return of The Dawning. Players are tasked with collecting new ingredients and whipping up something delicious for the holidays. One particular item, the Ill-Fortune Cookies, is Petra Venji’s favorite sweet treat. Here’s the recipe on how to make the Ill-Fortune Cookies in the Destiny 2 Dawning event.

How to Make Ill-Fortune Cookies in Destiny 2

To make these cookies, you’ll need to collect all sorts of ingredients found all around Destiny 2. You will need to get your hands on 1 Dark Ether Cane, 1 Impossible Heat, and 15 Essence of Dawning. Here where to get each item in the game:

Dark Ether Cane – You can get this ingredient for your Ill-Fortune Cookies by defeating Fallen enemies. It’s all about RNG for this one.

– You can get this ingredient for your Ill-Fortune Cookies by defeating Fallen enemies. It’s all about RNG for this one. Impossible Heat – To get this ingredient, you’ll need to land solar damage kills. You can use your solar grenades or Golden Gun to score this item.

– To get this ingredient, you’ll need to land solar damage kills. You can use your solar grenades or Golden Gun to score this item. Essence of Dawning – This is the last item you’ll need to make your cookies for The Dawning. To get it, simply complete Eva’s daily bounties. You can accept it by talking to her and completing it like any other bounty. Either that or you just grind out activities such as the Heroic Public Events to get the ingredient.

Once you’ve managed to collect everything in Destiny 2, it’s time to start baking. Open up Eva’s Holiday Oven in your quests inventory to get started.

Just toss in the Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat, and Essence of Dawning in their assigned spots and it will bake the Ill-Fortune Cookies for you. Hand over these freshly-baked treats over to Petra Venji.

This is the same recipe we’ve been using to bake Ill-Fortune Cookies in The Dawning event in previous years, so this shouldn’t come as a surprise to those who’ve been busy baking before!

That’s pretty much everything you need to know about how to bake the Ill-Fortune Cookies in Destiny 2 The Dawning.

