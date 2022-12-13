How to Make Chocolate Ship Cookies Recipe in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Chocolate Ship Cookies… I see what you did there!

Destiny 2 is in the holiday spirit, as Bungie has added a lot of interesting new features to the title via its special winter event, The Dawning. New quests task players with baking various items so spread cheer. One such item is Chocolate Ship Cookies, a favorite of Amanda Holiday. Here’s the recipe and how to bake Chocolate Ship Cookies in Destiny 2.

How to Make Chocolate Ship Cookies in Destiny 2

For this recipe, players will need to collect ingredients spread throughout the worlds of Destiny 2. To be exact, you’ll need 1 part Cabal Oil, 1 part Null Taste, and 15 Essence of Dawning.

Time needed: 5 minutes. How to Make Chocolate Ship Cookies in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event Get Cabal Oil To get Cabal Oil, simply defeat Cabal anywhere in the system. It can vary depending on RNG. Get Null Taste Null Taste can be picked up a similar way to the Cabal Oil, as it comes from defeating any enemies using void damage. Earn 15 Essence of Dawning Complete activities all over the system and complete bounties from Eva Levante.

Once you have gotten all of the necessary ingredients, open up Eva’s Holiday Oven in your quests inventory. The good news is that this is the same recipe and ingredients you’ve needed to make Chocolate Ship Cookies in the past, so this shouldn’t be a surprise to veteran Guardians.

Toss in the Cabal Oil, Null Taste, and Essence of Dawning into the respective spots in the oven and it will craft the Chocolate Ship Cookies. Run them over to Amanda Holliday and offer it up to her.

She’ll reward you for your efforts, and you’ll also gain the satisfaction of making someone’s day. That was really the reward all along.

That is is everything you need to know about how to make Chocolate Ship Cookies in Destiny 2. You can check out more of our Dawning 2022 ingredient and recipe guides below.

