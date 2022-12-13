How to Make Hot Crossfire Buns Recipe in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

With the holiday season just around the corner, Bungie is celebrating by launching the Dawning event in Destiny 2 once again. Similar to last year, players will be able to bake all sorts of delicious-sounding treats and give them to various NPCs and characters in the game. Here’s how to make Hot Crossfire Buns in Destiny 2’s Dawning 2022 event.

How to Make Hot Crossfire Buns in Destiny 2

Just like the rest of the treats that you can bake in the game, you need to gather a few specific ingredients to make Hot Crossfire Buns. The recipe is as follows:

To get Ether Cane, you just need to get Fallen kills. Thankfully, Fallen enemies are easy to kill and can be found in droves on the EDZ, so just head over there and start farming them for all the Ether Cane you need.

Up next, Balanced Flavors can be obtained by getting kills with a Bow. It doesn’t matter what enemy types you’re up against, as long as you’re killing them with a Bow.

Finally, Essence of Dawning can be randomly obtained through activity participation including Patrols, Lost Sectors, Public Events, Crucible, and Gambit.

Once you have all the ingredients you need, just combine them in the Holiday Oven and you’ll get your Hot Crossfire Buns. These can then be delivered to Ada-1, who’s located in the Tower, near the Drifter on the west side.

The recipe for Hot Crossfire Buns shouldn’t be a surprise, given it’s the same one we’ve been using to make the delicious treat for Ada-1 for a few years now. Either way, for new Guardians or those that just need a refresher, there you have it!

That’s all you need to know about how to get Hot Crossfire Buns in Destiny 2’s 2022 Dawning Event. Be sure to check our guide wiki for more tips and information on the game. Enjoy this year’s event and go out and spread some cheer, we could all use some.

