Destiny 2 Dawning: How to Make Classic Butter Cookie

The Dawning event is back again this year in Destiny 2. This winter event is live from Dec. 13 to Jan. 4, one week earlier than last year, and once again, there’s plenty of baking to do this time around. This iteration of the event includes more ingredients, recipes, and recipients. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make a Classic Butter Cookie in Destiny 2 for Eva Levante.

How to Make a Classic Butter Cookie in Destiny 2 Dawning Event (Recipe)

First of all, you’ll need to actually begin the event to start baking some Dawning recipes. To do this, simply speak to Eva Levante near the Tower’s main spawn-in. You’ll receive the Holiday Oven 2.0 for speaking to her, which will allow you to gather ingredients and bake cookies.

Taken Butter is the first ingredient that you’ll need to bake Destiny 2’s Classic Butter Cookie. This one should be simple enough to obtain. To get the ingredient, simply defeat Taken. Running Last Wish, Lost Sectors, and Taken-heavy Strikes like Lake of Shadows are all perfect sources of Taken Butter.

The next ingredient is Superb Texture, which can be obtained by killing enemies in specific ways. To get it, you’ll need to defeat enemies using Super moves. You’ll want to farm the ingredient in areas that either contain plenty of enemies or generate your Supers quickly.

The final ingredient is Essence of Dawning. These can be obtained through the completion of just about any activity in the game. This includes Strikes and Dawning bounties, so you can farm for all of the ingredients you need at once.

Once you have all three ingredients, all you need to do is put them in the Holiday Oven 2.0 to bake a Classic Butter Cookie and then deliver them to our old pal Eva Levante. Eva deserves it after all these years running The Dawning.

That’s everything you need to know about how to bake a Classic Butter Cookie for Eva Levante in Destiny 2’s Dawning event. How more tips on the game, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 year four guide wiki.

