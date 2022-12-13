How to Make Strange Cookies Recipe in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

It’s getting cold and frosty outside, and so there’s no better time than to sit back and enjoy endless hours of your favorite games. That’s why Bungie has brought back The Dawning event to Destiny 2, tasking players with helping Eva Levante bake cookies and other wonderful treats for the various NPCs that have helped you on your adventure so far. Here’s the recipe for how to make Strange Cookies in Destiny 2 for Xur.

How to Make Strange Cookies in Destiny 2

In order to make this recipe during the Dawning event, you’re going to need the following ingredients: 1 Taken Butter, 1 Electric Flavor, and 15 Essence of Dawning. Here’s how to get each of these ingredients in Destiny 2:

Taken Butter – If you hadn’t already gathered, this ingredient requires you to kill some Taken enemies. The amount can vary depending on RNG, but this tends to be about two.

– If you hadn’t already gathered, this ingredient requires you to kill some Taken enemies. The amount can vary depending on RNG, but this tends to be about two. Electric Flavor – This ingredient for Strange Cookies can be gathered by racking up Arc damage kills on any enemy.

– This ingredient for Strange Cookies can be gathered by racking up Arc damage kills on any enemy. Essence of Dawning – Upon starting the Dawning quest in Destiny 2, Eva will give you 15 Essence of Dawning. From then on, this can be farmed by killing any kind of enemy in the game. Use Public Events, Strikes, and other activities around the galaxy to farm this fast.

When all of the ingredients for Strange Cookies have been gathered, it’s then a case of opening up the Pursuits section of your inventory and selecting Eva’s Holiday Oven. Now, select the ingredients mentioned above, put them in the oven, and create your baked goods.

Now that you’ve got a batch of tasty Strange Cookies, there’s only one person you’re going to be giving these to in Destiny 2, and that’s, of course, Xur. If you’re needing a helping hand to track down the merchant, we’ve got a handy All Xur Locations guide to help you seek him out.

That’s all there is you need to know on how to make Strange Cookies in Destiny 2 The Dawning. For more tips, tricks, and guides, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 guide wiki.

