How to Get Electric Flavor in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

The Dawning 2022 event for Destiny 2 has arrived, and as has been the tradition for years now, we’ll need to go around and do our best to spread a little cheer in this depressing, horrible take on our solar system. Thankfully, not too much has changed from last year in regards to getting the ingredients to this yummy snack. Here’s how to get Electric Flavor, an item you’ll need lots of during The Dawning.

This year, Eva Levante wants us to bake our friends in the Tower and around the system their favorite sweets to put a smile on their faces. You’ll need to use a fancy new pursuit item, the Holiday Oven, to combine various ingredients in a specific order. If you do that right, you’ll have what you need.

Destiny 2 Dawning Electric Flavor Guide

Electric Flavor is one of the ingredients that you’ll need throughout Destiny 2’s Dawning event. To get this resource, as the name might imply, you’ll need to defeat enemies using Arc attacks and abilities. You can kill whatever and wherever you want, as long as you’re using Arc attacks to dispatch them.

There’s no place, in particular, that’s best for farming for Electric Flavor. The best strategy is simply to make sure you’re equipped with Arc weapons in both your Energy and Power slots and that you’re using your Arc subclass to ensure that all your ability kills register as Arc as well. If you do that, you’ll have a decent chance per kill of getting the drop. It relies on a bit of RNG.

That does it for how to get Electric Flavor in Destiny 2 for the 2022 The Dawning event. You can check out plenty of more helpful cooking guides and news regarding the event in the related articles section down below.

