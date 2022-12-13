How to Make Thousand Layer Cookie Recipe in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Destiny 2’s The Dawning holiday event is back and it’s winter again at the Tower. While the event is very similar to last year’s, there are some new recipes, ingredients, and gift recipients for you to bake for. Here’s how to make a Thousand Layer Cookie for Riven, yes Riven.

How to Make Thousand Layer Cookie in Destiny 2

So for starters, you’ll need to make sure you’ve started The Dawning event by meeting up with Eva Levante near the main spawn-in at The Tower. She will give you the new Holiday Oven and you can start collecting ingredients and making cookies.

The first ingredient you need is Taken Butter. Taken Butter is arguably one of the easiest ones you can get. All you need to do is kill Taken and you’ll get more than you know what to do with. Run Last Wish for a comical amount, or at least just run some Lost Sectors or Strikes that feature Taken such as Lake of Shadows.

Next, you’ll need Delicious Explosion. Delicious Explosions is a rarer ingredient that you get by killing enemies with either your grenade ability, Grenade Launchers, or Rocket Launchers. You know, stuff that makes your enemies go BOOM in Destiny 2.

Finally, you’ll need an Essence of Dawning. These are obtained from completing Dawning bounties and any other activity in the game. Just play a bunch of Destiny 2 and you’ll have lots to work with.

Time needed: 5 minutes. How to Make Thousand Layer Cookie in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event Get Taken Butter Kill Taken enemies. Get Delicious Explosion Kill enemies with grenades, grenade launchers, or rocket launchers. Obtain Essence of Dawning Simply complete activities in Destiny 2. Deliver to Riven in her chamber in Last Wish You can use the wish board to teleport to her.

Who to Give Thousand Layer Cookie to in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022?

Combine all three in the Holiday Oven and you’ll create a Thousand Layer Cookie for everyone’s favorite evil wish-granting dragon… thing.

Actually getting to Riven to deliver her present is an entirely different guide onto itself as it’s kind of a pain in the butt compared to the other gift recipients. Fortunately you only need to do it once for progress in your Dawning 2019 triumphs.

If you’re having trouble getting to Riven, read our guide for how to get to Riven in Destiny 2.

That’s all you need to know for how to make a Thousand Layer Cookie in Destiny 2’s 2020 Dawning event. For more tips, tricks and FAQs answered be sure to check out our Destiny 2 year 4 wiki guide.

