Destiny 2 Dawning: How to Get Taken Butter

The Dawning returns again this year with a seasonal event that has players scanning the solar system for various ingredients to make baked goods. Here’s how to get Taken Butter in Destiny 2 The Dawning.

As far as we know, this is the exact same as last year, so if you’ve already spoken with Eva Levante then you’ll know about the special pursuit item called the Holiday Oven. The key is to find the various ingredients and insert them in the correct order to get the intended result. Most ingredients are found by killing a certain enemy type.

As the name would suggest, killing Taken enemies is how you get Taken Butter in Destiny 2 The Dawning. It won’t drop every time, though, so just keep mowing them down until the RNG Gods decide to nod their heads in approval! In our experience, it doesn’t take long.

Taken Butter is useful for the following recipes:

Dark Chocolate Motes

Strange Cookies

It’s worth keeping in mind, as you journey around collecting certain ingredients, that not everything can be mixed together.

The chitin powder, for example, cannot be mixed with the ether cane; attempting to do so will just replace the ingredient. Do be careful not to waste your ingredients accidentally by making this mistake.

The best way to farm Taken Butter is by going to The Dreaming City (knock out your bounties in the latter while you’re at it), as they both have lots of Taken around, especially in the Lost Sectors.

That’s all the information you should need about how to get Taken Butter in Destiny 2 The Dawning. For more useful guides and tips on The Dawning and Destiny 2 in general, be sure to check out everything we’ve got for you down below.

