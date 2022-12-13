How to Make Hackberry Tart Recipe in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

With the holiday season upon us, Bungie is celebrating as well by kickstarting the Dawning 2022 event in Destiny 2. Just like last year, players can bake fun holiday-themed treats and gift them to various NPCs and characters in the game. Here’s how to make a Hackberry Tart in Destiny 2.

How to Make Hackberry Tart in Destiny 2

Similar to all the other treats & recipes that you can bake in the game, you need to gather a few specific ingredients to make a Hackberry Tart. The recipe is as follows:

As the name suggests, Cabal Oil can only be obtained by killing Cabal enemies. Thankfully, Cabal themselves are pretty easy to find, and are located on all planets in Destiny 2. You’ll always be able to find some by spawning into Mercury, so just start farming them for all the Cabal Oil you need.

Multifaceted Flavors are obtained simply by getting multikills on any enemy type. This is easily obtained by killing Hive thralls on Titan, or any other area filled with large numbers of enemies.

Lastly, Essence of Dawn is an ingredient randomly rewarded for participating in activities like Patrols, Public Events, Lost Sectors, Gambit, or Crucible.

Once you’ve gotten all the required ingredients, combine them in the Holiday Oven to get your Hackberry Tart. You can then deliver it to Benedict 99-40, who’s located in the Tower.

That’s all you need to know about how to make a Hackberry Tart in Destiny 2’s Dawning 2022 event. Be sure to check our guide wiki for more tips and information on the game.

