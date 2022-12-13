How to Make Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies in Destiny 2 Dawning

The holiday season is finally here, and Destiny 2 players can celebrate by participating in the Dawning event that’s just launched in the game. Just like last year, players can bake all sorts of cool holiday-themed treats and snacks and give them to various NPCs and characters. Here’s how to make Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies in Destiny 2’s Dawning 2022 event.

How to Make Ascendant Oatmeal Cookies Recipe in Destiny 2

Just like all the other treats you can bake in the game, the Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies require you to gather a handful of ingredients and combine them in the Holiday Oven. The recipe is as follows:

Chitin Powder is pretty easy to get, and you can obtain this ingredient simply by killing Hive enemies. The Hive are easily located on the Moon, so just farm them until you get all the Chitin Powder you need.

The Finishing Touch ingredient requires you to use your Finishing Blow on enemies to kill them. It doesn’t matter what enemy type you’re fighting as long as you kill them with a Finishing Blow.

Lastly, the Essence of Dawning ingredient can be obtained randomly by participating in any activity in the game like Patrols, Public Events, Gambit, Crucible, and Nightfall.

Once you have all the ingredients in hand, combine them in the Holiday Oven to get your Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies using the recipe. You can then deliver them to Eris Morn, who can be found on the Moon.

As you may have noticed, this is the same recipe that we’ve been using to make these cookies for the past few years, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to veteran Guardians who have done this before.

That’s all you need to know about how to make Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies in Destiny 2. Be sure to check our guide wiki for more tips and information on the game. Enjoy the 2022 Dawning event and spread some cheer will ya?

