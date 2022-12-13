How to Make Bittersweet Biscotti in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

The Dawning holiday event for Destiny 2 is now in full swing and runs until Jan. 4. Just like last year, there are lots of recipes to cook, ingredients to collect, and gift recipients to bake for. If you’re wondering how to make Bittersweet Biscotti to Crow in Destiny 2, here’s how to do it.

Destiny 2 Bittersweet Biscotti Dawning Recipe

Before we get into the baking, you should have already have obtained the Holiday Oven 2.0. by meeting up with Eva Levante near the spawn-in at The Tower –how else are you gonna cook these Biscotti?

The first ingredient you’ll need for the Bittersweet Biscotti, a favorite of the Crow, is Dark Ether Cane, which is obtained by finding and killing Scorn enemies. They can be easily found in The Dreaming City and The Tangled Shore areas.

The second ingredient you will need are Balanced Flavors. To get these bad boys, just go ahead and equip any bow or scout rifle and then go to a PvE area. There’s a bit of RNG in play here, just like any other item in Destiny 2, but to try to farm it, just go and kill a lot of enemies with an Exotic Bow, such as Trinity Ghoul or Leviathan’s Breath.

Once you finally get the needed ingredients, combine them using your Holiday Oven, and you’ll now have some Bittersweet Biscotti to give to The Crow.

Time needed: 5 minutes. To sum up how to make Bittersweet Biscotti in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event Get Dark Ether Cane Kill scorn enemies Get Balanced Flavors Kill a lot of enemies with an Exotic Bow Combine them in the oven Deliver to The Crow for a reward

That’s all you need to know for how to make Bittersweet Biscotti for Crow in Destiny 2’s 2021 Dawning event. For more tips and tricks like this, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 wiki guide.

Have fun out there baking and shooting!

