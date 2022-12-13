How to Make Traveler Donut Holes Recipe in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Destiny 2 is celebrating the holidays with the return of The Dawning. This new event is packed with tons of quests that have players collecting ingredients to make some sweet treats. One of these items is the Traveler Donut Holes, a favorite of Ikora. Here’s how to make Traveler Donut Holes in Destiny 2.

How to Get Traveler Donut Holes in Destiny 2

To make these donuts, players will need to collect ingredients spread throughout the worlds of Destiny 2. To be exact, you’ll need 1 Cabal Oil, 1 Flash on Inspiration, and 15 Essence of Dawning.

Cabal Oil – To get this item, simply defeat Cabal anywhere in the system. It can vary depending on RNG.

– To get this item, simply defeat Cabal anywhere in the system. It can vary depending on RNG. Flash of Inspiration – You will need to generate orbs to get this particular item. To do this, simply kill an enemy with your Super.

– You will need to generate orbs to get this particular item. To do this, simply kill an enemy with your Super. Essence of Dawning – complete Eva’s daily bounties. These bounties are picked up just like any other and can be acquired by simply talking to Eva. Or, you can complete activities such as Heroic Public Events to grind some out after completing the bounties.

Now that you have all of your ingredients ready, it’s time to start baking by opening up Eva’s Holiday Oven in your pursuits inventory.

Mix in the Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration, and Essence of Dawning into the respective spots in the oven and it will craft the Traveler Donut Holes. Make sure to deliver them to Ikora.

As you may have noticed if you’ve participated in The Dawning before, this is the same recipe as previous years. At least that keeps things nice and simple for us to grind out those rewards!

That is is everything you need to know about how to make Traveler Donut Holes in Destiny 2. Be sure to check our wiki for more information on Destiny 2 and the Beyond Light expansion.

