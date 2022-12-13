How to Farm Dawning Spirit in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Here’s everything you need to know on how to get Dawning Spirit in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2022 event has just kicked off, bringing all of the festive cheer in the form of tasty edible goodness. This time around, Bungie has brought back Dawning Spirit, a previous gameplay mechanic exclusive to the event. In this Destiny 2 Dawning Spirit guide, we’ll talk you through exactly what it is and how to generate it.

Dawning Spirit in Destiny 2

Dawning Spirit is a new community resource that can only be obtained throughout the duration of The Dawning event, which runs from Dec. 13 to Jan. 3.

As you complete bounties and turn in gifts to the various NPCs around the Tower, you’ll be able to earn more ingredients and rewards to help you bake more cookies. The more Dawning Spirit you obtain, the more cookies you’ll be able to bake. Speaking of which…

How to Generate Dawning Spirit

As we noted above, Dawning Spirit is obtained by simply completing bounties and turning in the various cookie-shaped gifts to the NPCs throughout the game. The more bounties and gifts turned in during The Dawning, the further you will progress your “Cookie Delivery Helper” quest.

The further the quest advances, the better rewards you’ll be getting for partaking. These rewards include exclusive Dawning-themed shaders, emotes, ships, and more. You’ll only have have a limited amount of time to earn these exclusive rewards, so get baking!

That’s everything you need to know on how to generate Dawning Spirit in Destiny 2. be sure to check out some of our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get Cabal Oil, or how to make a Thousand Layered Cookie.

