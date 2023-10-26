How to Quickly Farm Enhancement Cores in Destiny 2 (2023)

Out of all the currencies in Destiny 2, Enhancement Cores are definitely one of the most useful ones. Here’s a quick guide on how to quickly farm Enhancement Cores in Destiny 2.

Hero Nightfalls is One Option

Image Source by Twinfinite

If you’re the kind of Guardian that wants to earn some Enhancement Cores through easy coop gameplay, then Hero Nightfalls could be a good option. You’re almost guaranteed a couple of cores once the run is completed. However, I would recommend waiting until a double Nightfall reward week to really maximize this particular method.

Legend Lost Sectors is Another

Image Source by Twinfinite

While Nightfalls offer an easy, matchmade experience with randoms, Legend Lost Sectors is the gameplay option that provides even more Cores—with a catch. Legend Lost Sectors alone can certainly grant you some Exotic armors, but with a fireteam grinding these becomes much faster than Nightfalls and rewards two to four Cores and even a couple of Prisms for your trouble!

Use Your Legendary Shards While You Can

Image Source by Twinfinite

For the Guardians out there who have been stockpiling Legendary Shards, you may want to consider simply trading them into the Cryptarch, Master Rahool in the tower. At 30 Shards per Enhancement Core, this method of acquiring Cores is not the cheapest, but it is the fastest! Besides, with the Shards leaving Destiny 2 at the start of the Final Shape expansion, what better time to spend them.

Daily Gunsmith Bounties are Your Friend

Image Source by Twinfinite

The Gunsmith bounties aren’t going to net you a lot of Enhancement Cores all at once. However, they are easy to do, and if you do them every day for a month you’ll net between 116 and 124 Cores. The free Gunsmith weapon Engrams from all that rep increasing won’t hurt either.

Dismantling Upgraded Blue Gear into Cores

Image Source by Twinfinite

The final method may be one of the best if you have a stockpile of Enhancement Prisms to spare. This option involves you reacquiring blue gear from the Leveling portion of the Armor tab in Collections. From there, you enhance the armor from 5 to 8 which costs two Enhancement Cores and one Prism. Dismantling that blue will then net you 6 Enhancement Cores and you can do this as many times as you want! Now if only Bungie would raise the total Glimmer cap.