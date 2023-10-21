Destiny 2 has seen currencies change, come, and go over the years, but Glimmer has always remained a constant for players. Glimmer is a special kind of matter that can be programmed into virtually anything and is Destiny 2’s main currency. Much has happened to the in-game economy, except for Glimmer’s cap of 250k, so let’s explore why Destiny 2’s Glimmer cap needs to be changed.

Simply put, a cap of 250,000 is not big enough and doesn’t allow veterans or casual players to amass Glimmer over the long term. This is especially true when the biggest uses of Glimmer range between 100,000 and 150,000 every time you want to acquire a missing Exotic weapon from the Exotic Archive. Additionally, grinding five extra bounties each from the main vendors in the tower for bright dust will still set you back 60k Glimmer too.

Image Source by Twinfinite

Veterans who may grind those dozens of extra bounties daily may be able to do that for a few days before exhausting their Glimmer supply from the cap. Frankly, that feels bad, especially when almost every other currency doesn’t have that same kind of limitation. For example, Legendary Shards aren’t capped and are arguably just as useful and used as Glimmer, at least until their removal in the Final Shape expansion.

Until then, Veterans prefer Legendary Shards because, unlike Glimmer, they are a resource that can represent a player’s hard work over many months or years. They are definitely something that will be missed when removed for that fact alone. However, it would be easy for Glimmer to replace Legendary Shards in that way if they increase the cap enough or altogether remove it, especially when removing the shards makes Glimmer even more valuable in Destiny 2‘s in-game economy.

Image Source by Twinfinite

This is especially true now that Core playlists reward Exotic engrams. Because if players want to use Master Rahool’s Focused Exotic Decoding, it’s going to cost 30,000 glimmer per use. Along with the other Glimmer sinks, it’s easy to see how someone can quickly go from the 250k cap to zero in a few days. If that isn’t enough to persuade Bungie, then maybe they should look at the players who are stockpiling equipment in their vault.

What does that accomplish? Well, reacquiring equipment from their collections to stock in their vault effectively allows players to stockpile Glimmer past the cap. This is surprising because dismantling that same equipment returns roughly half of the value of the currency used to reacquire it. If players are willing to take a loss of tens or even hundreds of thousands of Glimmer just so they can stockpile it past the cap for later bulk use, it only reaffirms the idea that the Glimmer cap needs to go.