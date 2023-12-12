How to Get Perfect Taste in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023

The holiday-themed Dawning event is back in Destiny 2, which means Guardians all over space can get excited about the festive season together by creating some baked goods. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Perfect Taste ingredient in Destiny 2.

Perfect Taste is one of the ingredients required for the Dawning recipes, such as the Gentleman’s Shortbread and Burnt Edge Transits. Just like the rest of the ingredients available in this event, you’re required to kill enemies in a very specific way.

Destiny 2 Dawning Perfect Taste Ingredient Guide

For Perfect Taste, you must achieve Precision Kills on enemies in Destiny 2 The Dawning. This means that you need to shoot the enemy’s weak spot and kill it that way. Weapons like the Sniper Rifle, Bow, or Scout Rifle should prove to be the most useful with these particular attacks.

For most enemy types, this means getting headshots. But for enemies like the Vex, you’ll need to shoot their glowing spots — Minotaurs have their glowing spots in the middle of their torso, and most Cabal enemies can also be shot in the back.

For every precision kill you get, there’s a chance of you getting the Perfect Taste to drop, so you’ll need to be a little lucky.

The best way to farm the ingredient is by doing all sorts of activities in Destiny 2, like Strikes and public events. Anything that allows you to fight large groups of enemies that are easy to take down will give you a higher chance of getting the drop you want.

And that’s pretty much all you need to know about how to get the Perfect Taste ingredient in Destiny 2 The Dawning. We’ve got lots of great guides and news for the event in the related articles section if you need any help, so be sure to check all that out below.