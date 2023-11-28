How to Get The Witcher Armor Set & Cosmetics in Destiny 2

A new Season has been released in Destiny 2, and a brand new collaboration comes with it. Last time, we saw Destiny 2 collaborate with PlayStation to give us brand new themed Armor sets like Kratos for Titans. This time around, Destiny 2 is collaborating with The Witcher franchise, and now have new Witcher themed loot for players to obtain. So today, we’re discussing how to get The Witcher Armor set and cosmetics in Destiny 2.

How to Acquire The Witcher Armor in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, The Witcher Armor set, as well as its related cosmetics, are only available for Silver currently, meaning you’ll need to spend real money in order to purchase it.

For the Armor set on a specific character, it’s $20 dollars and $60 if you wish to buy all the sets for all three characters. Additionally, it’s $25 if you wish to purchase to the cosmetics, which include an Exotic Ghost, Sparrow, and Ship.

Image Source: Bungie

Furthermore, there’s also an Exotic emote for $10 dollars and a new Finisher for another $10. Altogether, it’s a whopping $105 dollars to buy all of the new Witcher cosmetics.

It would have been nice to have some of the items available for Bright Dust, but regardless, there’s no way to sugarcoat the amount of money you’ll have to spend if you want these items.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get The Witcher Armor set and cosmetics in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 posts down below.