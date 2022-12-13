How to Make Gjallardoodles Recipe in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

The holiday season is here, and Bungie is getting festive as well by bringing back the Dawning event back to Destiny 2. This time around, Guardians will get to gather ingredients to create baked goods, and one of the ones you’ll be tasked with making is the Gjallardoodles. Here’s how to make this sweet treat for our dear ol’ friend, Zavala.

How to Make Gjallardoodles in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event

For this recipe, you’ll need the following ingredients: 1 Ether Cane, 1 Delicious Explosion, and 15 Essence of Dawning. Here’s how to get each of the ingredients:

Ether Cane : As you’ve probably guessed by the mention of Ether, this can be farmed from Fallen enemies.

: As you’ve probably guessed by the mention of Ether, this can be farmed from Fallen enemies. Delicious Explosion : Can be farmed from enemies by killing them with Grenade Launchers, Rocket Launchers, or just your regular grenade ability.

: Can be farmed from enemies by killing them with Grenade Launchers, Rocket Launchers, or just your regular grenade ability. Essence of Dawning: You’ll get 15 of these from Eva Levante when you first start the Dawning quest in Destiny 2. After that, enemies have a chance of dropping them, so feel free to farm Public Events, Strikes, or any of the other activities available in the game.

After you’ve gotten all the ingredients you need, head to the Pursuits section in your inventory, and select Eva’s Holiday Oven. From here, you’ll be able to choose the ingredients you want to put into the oven, and create your baked goods. Make sure you choose the right ones for the Gjallardoodles.

Once you’ve created it, you’ll then be able to pass it on to Zavala, and continue with the quest.

And that’s pretty much all you need to know about how to make Gjallardoodles for Zavala in Destiny 2 The Dawning. Be sure to check our Destiny 2 guide wiki for more tips and information on the game, or see more of our recipes and ingredients guides below.

Related Posts