How to Get Ether Cane in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

It’s the holiday season and that means that the Dawning event for Destiny 2 has returned once more. Things are a little bit different this year, though, with players having to help Eva Levante make baked goods for the different NPCs by finding different ingredients and baking them in an oven. Here’s how to get Ether Cane in Destiny 2 Dawning.

Where to Find Ether Cane in Destiny 2

Whether you’re making Candy Dead Ghosts, Gjallardoodles for Zavala, or Ill-Fortune Cookies for Petra, Ether Cane is going to be an ingredient that you’re tasked with going out to find. Fortunately, it’s not all that difficult to get your hands on, though there is a bit of RNG at play here.

Ether Cane can be obtained in Destiny 2 by simply killing Fallen enemies. Unfortunately, this is where that RNG element comes into play.

There doesn’t seem to be a set number of Fallen enemies you’ll need to kill in order to trigger a drop of Ether Cane. Some players have found it drops after just two or three enemies, whereas others are finding it can take significantly more.

If you’re looking for the best places to go to get Fallen kills in Destiny 2, you’ll want to head to Europa, Nessus, or The EDZ. All of these see Fallen spawn fairly frequently, so farming kills shouldn’t be too tricky.

Hopefully, you’ll be one of the lucky ones that don’t have to spend too long grinding it out.

If, for whatever reason, it’s not dropping, try going about and completing the events for your Powerful Engrams and with a bit of luck, you’ll kill two birds with one stone and get Ether Cane from Fallen enemies this way.

The good news is that, for veteran Guardians, obtaining Ether Cane remains the same in 2022 as it was in previous years. That means there’s no nasty surprises awaiting you in The Dawning this year, just oodles of delicious treats!

That does it for how to get Ether Cane in Destiny 2 for the 2022 The Dawning event. Be sure to check out our wiki guide for more tips & tricks.

