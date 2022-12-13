How to Make Gentleman’s Shortbread Recipe in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Destiny 2 is finally getting festive with the return of The Dawning. Players are tasked with baking sweet treats with all sorts of different ingredients. One of the many things you’ll be baking during the event is the Gentleman’s Shortbread, which is Devrim Kay’s favorite snack. Here’s how to make Gentleman’s Shortbread in Destiny 2 The Dawning.

How to Make Gentleman’s Shortbread in Destiny 2

There are three different ingredients you will need to make these cookies in the game: 1 Ether Cane, 1 Perfect Taste, and 15 Essence of Dawning. Here’s where you can find all of these materials in Destiny 2:

Ether Cane – You can get this ingredient from Fallen enemies. The rates are dependent on RNG.

– You can get this ingredient from Fallen enemies. The rates are dependent on RNG. Perfect Taste – You can score some Perfect Taste through precision kills in Destiny 2. Make sure to use weapons like auto rifles, sidearms, and hand canons to land a precision kills.

– You can score some Perfect Taste through precision kills in Destiny 2. Make sure to use weapons like auto rifles, sidearms, and hand canons to land a precision kills. Essence of Dawning: This is the last material you will need to make the Gentleman’s Shortbread in The Dawning. To get it, just talk to Eva and complete her daily quests. You can also partake in activities such as the Heroic Public Events and grind for it.

When you finally have everything together, you can finally start baking. Access Eva’s Holiday Oven through the pursuits inventory and drag each item to their specific slot.

Once that’s done, you should finally have your Gentleman’s Shortbread. While it looks tempting to eat, you will need to give it to Devrim Kay to get your rewards.

This is the same recipe we’ve been using to make Gentleman’s Shortbread in previous Dawning events, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to veteran Guardians.

That’s pretty much everything you need to know about how to make Gentleman’s Shortbread in Destiny 2 The Dawning. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out our expansive guide wiki.

Also take a look at how to make some of the other recipes, such as Chocolate Ship Cookies, Vanilla Blades, and Eliksni Birdseed

