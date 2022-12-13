How to Make Burnt Edge Transits Recipe in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

It’s the holiday season, and Bungie is getting all of us Guardians in the festive spirit by bringing back the Dawning event to Destiny 2. To get into the festivities, Guardians must help gather ingredients and make delicious baked goods for the various characters in the game. One of the recipes you can make is for Burnt Edge Transits. Here’s the recipe for how to make Burnt Edge Transits in Destiny 2 The Dawning.

How to Make Burnt Edge Transits in Destiny 2

The Burnt Edge Transits recipe doesn’t seem to require two specific ingredients. Instead, you simply have to mix two ingredients that don’t successfully combine together, then add Essence of Dawning. We’ve picked out one specific combination of ingredients and explained how to get them below:

Cabal Oil – This ingredient can be gathered by defeating Cabal enemies, as its name might have hinted.

– This ingredient can be gathered by defeating Cabal enemies, as its name might have hinted. Personal Touch – Personal Touch can be gathered in Destiny 2’s The Dawning event by racking up melee kills.

– Personal Touch can be gathered in Destiny 2’s The Dawning event by racking up melee kills. Essence of Dawning – You get 15 of this ingredient from Eva Levante upon beginning the Dawning quest in Destiny 2. If you need more of it, you’ll need to go about defeating any enemies you come across. They all have a chance of dropping this, so be sure to use Public Events, Strikes, or other activities to help you farm this quickly.

Baking the Recipe for Burnt Edge Transits

Before we run you through the process of baking the Burnt Edge Transits themselves in Destiny 2, it’s worth noting that this particular recipe has been identified as being bugged by Bungie themselves.

Sometimes, players cannot make them after discovering all other recipes and will become blocked from completing triumphs, which require this cookie to be baked and turned in. As such, it’s worth baking this recipe before you do all others.

Once you’ve gathered all the ingredients, head to the Pursuits section in your inventory and select Eva’s Holiday Oven. Now, select the ingredients that DON’T mix, essentially just put random ingredients that don’t make any other recipe to make the Burnt Edge Transit. Feel free to use the recipe we shared above.

With these freshly… burnt, you’ll be able to take these over to Master Rahool to continue on your quest. Why exactly he wants these, we’re not entirely sure, but we’re more than happy to oblige for such an easy recipe!

That’s all there is you need to know to make Burnt Edge Transits in Destiny 2 The Dawning. For more tips, tricks, and guides, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 guide wiki.

