How to Get Personal Touch in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

The Dawning event has arrived in Destiny 2 to help all your Guardians get in the festive spirit. This time around, Eva Levante has appeared in the Tower with a festive oven for us to help her with making baked goods for all the NPCs we’ve worked alongside on our adventure. Here’s how to get the Personal Touch ingredient in Destiny 2 for making all of those delicious baked goods.

Destiny 2 Dawning Personal Touch Guide

Personal Touch is an ingredient that shows up in a couple of the recipes for the Dawning event. Specifically, you’ll need it for those Vanilla Blades for Lord Shaxx and for the Eliksni Birdseed for Hawthorne.

In order to get Personal Touch in Destiny 2, you’ll need to rack up some melee kills. It’s important to note that this can only be your bog-standard melee kills, and not those performed with a sword or any kind of special, either.

What does make this easier, however, is the fact that your melee kills don’t have to be performed on a particular planet or a specific enemy type. Simply get melee kills, and you’ll begin to see Personal Touch drop as a reward. Of course, the easiest enemies to get melee kills on in Destiny 2 are your smaller, basic enemy types with significantly less health.

Outside of that, there’s not really any more you need to know in order to get Personal Touch in Destiny 2’s Dawning event. Just go ahead and start beating down any enemies you come across, and you’ll begin accruing a good stockpile of it before you know it.

That does it for how to get Personal Touch in Destiny 2 for the Dawning event. You can check out plenty of related cooking guides and more for the event in the related articles section if you still need a bit of help.

Related Posts