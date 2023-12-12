How to Farm Dawning Spirit in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023

Here's everything you need to know on how to get Dawning Spirit in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2023 event has just kicked off, bringing all of the festive cheer in the form of tasty edible goodness. Bungie previously brought back the Dawning Spirit for the celebration, and now it has returned once again. We’re here to explain exactly what it is and how to generate it.

Dawning Spirit in Destiny 2, Explained

Dawning Spirit is a community resource that can only be obtained throughout the duration of The Dawning event, which runs from Dec. 12 to Jan. 2.

As you complete bounties and turn in gifts to the various NPCs around the Tower, you’ll be able to earn more ingredients and rewards to help you bake more cookies. The more Dawning Spirit you obtain, the more cookies you’ll be able to bake. Speaking of which…

How to Generate Dawning Spirit

As we noted above, Dawning Spirit is obtained through the following methods:

Complete Event Card Challenges

Deliver cookie-shaped gifts to NPCs around the world

Activate Boons of Friendship

The more bounties and gifts turned in during Destiny 2 The Dawning, the further you will progress in your Dawning Spirit quest.

The further the quest advances, the better rewards you’ll be getting for partaking. These rewards include exclusive Dawning-themed shaders, emotes, ships, and more. Players can also increase their abilities for the Stasis snowballs and claim more weapon drops. However, you’ll only have a limited amount of time to earn these exclusive rewards, so get baking!

You may get the chance to also acquire the new Dawning Memento from Eva Levante’s Winter Night quest. Thus, players can try to tackle this on to receive even more rewards.

That's everything you need to know on how to generate Dawning Spirit in Destiny 2.