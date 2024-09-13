The Strongest Battlegrounds: Best Kill Sound ID List (2024)

Scientists say that teabagging and emoting over your opponent’s body as brain rot sounds echo around you is the most satisfying feeling you can get from playing The Strongest Battlegrounds. Now, if you want to achieve that state of nirvana as well, use the best The Strongest Battlegrounds kill sound ID codes we’ve collected in the list below.

Recommended Videos

Best Kill Sound ID Codes for The Strongest Battlegrounds

Kill Sound ID Sound Name 7147847068 Gojo – Yowai Mo! 7438381072 Sukuna – Ganbare Ganbare 5472423948 Shut up! Get out of my face! 17739422169 Geto – Filthy monkey. You can’t even use jujutsu. 1058706425 How dare you defy a god. 937885646 Ultra Kill 5845980054 Get outta my way! 18334985857 LeBron – That’s Too Easy 7649993792 Oopsie Woopsie 7509717761 A Brat Like You… 8161248815 Brainrot 6804065947 You Laggin 7560486257 Technoblade Never Dies 6873022992 Are You Stupid or Dumb 9084006093 Aaaaauah! 8676645335 Man Shut Yo… 4466550012 Tyler1 Scream 8362816791 Emotional Damage 7752143456 Anime Laugh 7904458979 You Just Died LOL 2976402600 WOW 7199159152 What Is That Damage 3091565598 Disgusting Creatures 6537919656 Sussy Baka 7941897400 I’m Not Finished 8971501348 Ichigo – Bankai 1230022709 GWA GWA GWA 3645989167 Good Bye 6315490668 Unya! 5683417249 Ara Ara 4178274935 Yare Yare Dawa 1327236313 AYAYA 17496290473 Ichigo Hollow Scream 5665525241 Kono Dio Da! 18196219359 Boss, you killed a child. Mission complete. 7480592828 Peter Griffin Laugh 4727752918 AH ↓ HA ↑ HA ↓ HA ↑ HA ↓ 18893315867 English or Spanish? 18994677111 LEGO Breaking 15165595538 Among Us 5535646989 Explosion Meme 6249372894 Yamete Kudasai! 165969964 Explosion 9074515839 IShowSpeed How Can You Die 6772698857 Hi Honey 6729922069 Metal Pipe 8449305114 Dough Laugh Kill sound IDs aren’t listed in any particular order

How to Find More Kill Sound IDs for The Strongest Battlegrounds

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

All kill sound IDs for The Strongest Battlegrounds we’ve listed above are, just like the cape IDs, assets on the Roblox Create store. You can find them by using the search function, though it is quite clunky, and often you won’t get what you searched for. So, it might be best to stick to the lists people have already created.

Also, since these sound IDs are universally available, you can use them for other experiences, such as Realm Rampage, Arsenal, Jujutsu Shenanigans, etc. Do note, though, that creating your own is still impossible, as Roblox disabled uploading new audio a few years back. If that changes in the future, we’ll update this post and include instructions on how to make your own.

Until then, that is all for our list of the best kill sound ID codes for The Strongest Battlegrounds. If you need asset IDs, codes, or tier lists for other popular experiences like Anime Vanguards, Devas of Creation, and Meme Sea, visit the Roblox section here on Twinfinite to find them.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy