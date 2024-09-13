The Strongest Battlegrounds: Best Kill Sound ID List (2024)

Scientists say that teabagging and emoting over your opponent’s body as brain rot sounds echo around you is the most satisfying feeling you can get from playing The Strongest Battlegrounds. Now, if you want to achieve that state of nirvana as well, use the best The Strongest Battlegrounds kill sound ID codes we’ve collected in the list below.
Best Kill Sound ID Codes for The Strongest Battlegrounds
|Kill Sound ID
|Sound Name
|7147847068
|Gojo – Yowai Mo!
|7438381072
|Sukuna – Ganbare Ganbare
|5472423948
|Shut up! Get out of my face!
|17739422169
|Geto – Filthy monkey. You can’t even use jujutsu.
|1058706425
|How dare you defy a god.
|937885646
|Ultra Kill
|5845980054
|Get outta my way!
|18334985857
|LeBron – That’s Too Easy
|7649993792
|Oopsie Woopsie
|7509717761
|A Brat Like You…
|8161248815
|Brainrot
|6804065947
|You Laggin
|7560486257
|Technoblade Never Dies
|6873022992
|Are You Stupid or Dumb
|9084006093
|Aaaaauah!
|8676645335
|Man Shut Yo…
|4466550012
|Tyler1 Scream
|8362816791
|Emotional Damage
|7752143456
|Anime Laugh
|7904458979
|You Just Died LOL
|2976402600
|WOW
|7199159152
|What Is That Damage
|3091565598
|Disgusting Creatures
|6537919656
|Sussy Baka
|7941897400
|I’m Not Finished
|8971501348
|Ichigo – Bankai
|1230022709
|GWA GWA GWA
|3645989167
|Good Bye
|6315490668
|Unya!
|5683417249
|Ara Ara
|4178274935
|Yare Yare Dawa
|1327236313
|AYAYA
|17496290473
|Ichigo Hollow Scream
|5665525241
|Kono Dio Da!
|18196219359
|Boss, you killed a child. Mission complete.
|7480592828
|Peter Griffin Laugh
|4727752918
|AH ↓ HA ↑ HA ↓ HA ↑ HA ↓
|18893315867
|English or Spanish?
|18994677111
|LEGO Breaking
|15165595538
|Among Us
|5535646989
|Explosion Meme
|6249372894
|Yamete Kudasai!
|165969964
|Explosion
|9074515839
|IShowSpeed How Can You Die
|6772698857
|Hi Honey
|6729922069
|Metal Pipe
|8449305114
|Dough Laugh
How to Find More Kill Sound IDs for The Strongest Battlegrounds
All kill sound IDs for The Strongest Battlegrounds we’ve listed above are, just like the cape IDs, assets on the Roblox Create store. You can find them by using the search function, though it is quite clunky, and often you won’t get what you searched for. So, it might be best to stick to the lists people have already created.
Also, since these sound IDs are universally available, you can use them for other experiences, such as Realm Rampage, Arsenal, Jujutsu Shenanigans, etc. Do note, though, that creating your own is still impossible, as Roblox disabled uploading new audio a few years back. If that changes in the future, we’ll update this post and include instructions on how to make your own.
Until then, that is all for our list of the best kill sound ID codes for The Strongest Battlegrounds. If you need asset IDs, codes, or tier lists for other popular experiences like Anime Vanguards, Devas of Creation, and Meme Sea, visit the Roblox section here on Twinfinite to find them.
Published: Sep 13, 2024 11:43 am