The Strongest Battlegrounds: Best Kill Sound ID List (2024)

Sukuna's, Geto's, and Gojo's quotes always make for the best kill sounds.
Published: Sep 13, 2024 11:43 am

Scientists say that teabagging and emoting over your opponent’s body as brain rot sounds echo around you is the most satisfying feeling you can get from playing The Strongest Battlegrounds. Now, if you want to achieve that state of nirvana as well, use the best The Strongest Battlegrounds kill sound ID codes we’ve collected in the list below.

Best Kill Sound ID Codes for The Strongest Battlegrounds

Kill Sound IDSound Name
7147847068Gojo Yowai Mo!
7438381072Sukuna Ganbare Ganbare
5472423948Shut up! Get out of my face!
17739422169Geto Filthy monkey. You can’t even use jujutsu.
1058706425How dare you defy a god.
937885646Ultra Kill
5845980054Get outta my way!
18334985857LeBron – That’s Too Easy
7649993792Oopsie Woopsie
7509717761A Brat Like You…
8161248815Brainrot
6804065947You Laggin
7560486257Technoblade Never Dies
6873022992Are You Stupid or Dumb
9084006093Aaaaauah!
8676645335Man Shut Yo…
4466550012Tyler1 Scream
8362816791Emotional Damage
7752143456Anime Laugh
7904458979You Just Died LOL
2976402600WOW
7199159152What Is That Damage
3091565598Disgusting Creatures
6537919656Sussy Baka
7941897400I’m Not Finished
8971501348Ichigo Bankai
1230022709GWA GWA GWA
3645989167Good Bye
6315490668Unya!
5683417249Ara Ara
4178274935Yare Yare Dawa
1327236313AYAYA
17496290473Ichigo Hollow Scream
5665525241Kono Dio Da!
18196219359Boss, you killed a child. Mission complete.
7480592828Peter Griffin Laugh
4727752918AH ↓ HA ↑ HA ↓ HA ↑ HA ↓
18893315867English or Spanish?
18994677111LEGO Breaking
15165595538Among Us
5535646989Explosion Meme
6249372894Yamete Kudasai!
165969964Explosion
9074515839IShowSpeed How Can You Die
6772698857Hi Honey
6729922069Metal Pipe
8449305114Dough Laugh
Kill sound IDs aren’t listed in any particular order

How to Find More Kill Sound IDs for The Strongest Battlegrounds

All kill sound IDs for The Strongest Battlegrounds we’ve listed above are, just like the cape IDs, assets on the Roblox Create store. You can find them by using the search function, though it is quite clunky, and often you won’t get what you searched for. So, it might be best to stick to the lists people have already created.

Also, since these sound IDs are universally available, you can use them for other experiences, such as Realm Rampage, Arsenal, Jujutsu Shenanigans, etc. Do note, though, that creating your own is still impossible, as Roblox disabled uploading new audio a few years back. If that changes in the future, we’ll update this post and include instructions on how to make your own.

Until then, that is all for our list of the best kill sound ID codes for The Strongest Battlegrounds. If you need asset IDs, codes, or tier lists for other popular experiences like Anime Vanguards, Devas of Creation, and Meme Sea, visit the Roblox section here on Twinfinite to find them.

