The Strongest Battlegrounds Tier List (September 2024)

Choosing which character to play in The Strongest Battlegrounds can be difficult, as all of them have very distinct playstyles. Now, we’re going to make that choice easier by giving you a rough outline of each character’s performance and why you should or should not use them. So, without further ado, here is our The Strongest Battlegrounds character tier list.

Recommended Videos

The Strongest Battlegrounds Character Tier List

Image Source: Yielding Arts & TierMaker via Twinfinite Image Source: Yielding Arts & TierMaker via Twinfinite Image Source: Yielding Arts & TierMaker via Twinfinite

S Tier The Strongest Battlegrounds Characters

Sorcerer (Gojo) — Gojo is by far the strongest character in The Strongest Battlegrounds. Each one of his moves is a potential one-shot, and his Infinity makes him invulnerable. However, you can’t use him on public servers, and you’ll need to spend 500 Robux to get him.

— Gojo is by far the strongest character in The Strongest Battlegrounds. Each one of his moves is a potential one-shot, and his Infinity makes him invulnerable. However, you can’t use him on public servers, and you’ll need to spend 500 Robux to get him. Hero Hunter (Garou) — Garou’s best trait is that he gets armor with virtually all of his moves, and some of his attacks are also uncounterable, which is really good against Saitama. Also, he is fairly easy to play and combo with, making him viable for both beginners and experienced players.

— Garou’s best trait is that he gets armor with virtually all of his moves, and some of his attacks are also uncounterable, which is really good against Saitama. Also, he is fairly easy to play and combo with, making him viable for both beginners and experienced players. The Strongest Hero (Saitama) — Saitama has virtually inescapable combos, very fast M1s, and Death Counter, which might be the most OP move in the whole game. Plus, he gets his ultimate, the quickest out of all characters.

A Tier The Strongest Battlegrounds Characters

KJ — KJ is an admin character that has a fair bit of potential. His damage is insane, and you can delete people in just a few moves. However, he isn’t as versatile as Saitama, Garou, or Gojo.

— KJ is an admin character that has a fair bit of potential. His damage is insane, and you can delete people in just a few moves. However, he isn’t as versatile as Saitama, Garou, or Gojo. Martial Artist (Suiryu) — Suiryu has insanely fast M1s, excellent combo potential, and AoE on virtually all of his moves. Plus, the double press on Vanishing Kick bypasses block, which is invaluable against good players.

— Suiryu has insanely fast M1s, excellent combo potential, and AoE on virtually all of his moves. Plus, the double press on Vanishing Kick bypasses block, which is invaluable against good players. Destructive Cyborg (Genos) — Genos has extremely high damage and gets an all-skill CD reset after a finisher. He also has very good passives and range. However, his windups, except on his M1s, are long, and he doesn’t really have a go-to combo; it’s mostly just attack spam.

— Genos has extremely high damage and gets an all-skill CD reset after a finisher. He also has very good passives and range. However, his windups, except on his M1s, are long, and he doesn’t really have a go-to combo; it’s mostly just attack spam. Deadly Ninja (Sonic) — Sonic is a low-skill-floor, high-skill-ceiling type of character. Its aggressive high-mobility kit with virtually no defense is hard to master, but once you do, you can be a true menace. However, that takes significantly more skill than Garou or some other characters.

— Sonic is a low-skill-floor, high-skill-ceiling type of character. Its aggressive high-mobility kit with virtually no defense is hard to master, but once you do, you can be a true menace. However, that takes significantly more skill than Garou or some other characters. Blade Master (Atomic Samurai) — Atomic Samurai’s Atomic Slash is one of the most broken moves in The Strongest Battlegrounds. He also has a counter and solid combo potential in general. However, just like Metal Bat, his combo can be easily broken with good usage of evasive.

B Tier The Strongest Battlegrounds Characters

Crab Boss — Even though Crab Boss might look good on paper, there are just too many flaws related to his gameplay. He can easily be countered by ranged attacks, he can’t block or dash, and you can’t regen. Plus, all of his attacks are telegraphed.

— Even though Crab Boss might look good on paper, there are just too many flaws related to his gameplay. He can easily be countered by ranged attacks, he can’t block or dash, and you can’t regen. Plus, all of his attacks are telegraphed. Brutal Demon (Metal Bat) — Metal Bat has mobility and a fairly OP ultimate. However, he has the slowest M1s in the game, and his combos can be easily broken with a well-timed evasive.

C Tier The Strongest Battlegrounds Characters

Wild Psychic (Tatsumaki) — Tatsumaki’s good combo potential can’t compensate for her low damage. I mean, even her combos are questionable, as her attacks are mostly blockable, and good players will know how to exploit that.

That about does it for our tier list of all characters in The Strongest Battlegrounds. For more TSB guides, such as the best cape IDs and how to make them or the most recent codes, check out the Roblox section here on Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy