Manor Lords Settlement Level Upgrade Requirements

In this game, combat comes second, and building comes first. What will also inevitably happen is that your town will grow in size and net you more development points. So, to help you reach that, here are the settlement level upgrade requirements in Manor Lords.

Settlement Upgrade Requirements in Manor Lords

There are currently seven settlement levels in Manor Lords, and the requirements for reaching each one are listed below. These are bound to expand as the game adds more content, so we will keep the list updated.

Settlers Camp : Default camp.

: Default camp. Small Village : 5 Burgage Plots.

: 5 Burgage Plots. Medium Village : 5 Burgage Plots of which at least two need to be level 2.

: 5 Burgage Plots of which at least two need to be level 2. Large Village : 10 Burgage Plots of which at least five need to be level 2.

: 10 Burgage Plots of which at least five need to be level 2. Small Town : 10 Burgage Plots of which at least seven need to be level 2+ and 3 level 3.

: 10 Burgage Plots of which at least seven need to be level 2+ and 3 level 3. Medium Town : 20 Burgage Plots of which at least ten need to be level 3.

: 20 Burgage Plots of which at least ten need to be level 3. Large Town (maximum upgrade level): 30 Burgage Plots of which at least 20 need to be level 2+ and 15 level 3.

Burgage Plot Upgrade Requirements

Since the only prerequisite for upgrading your settlement level in Manor Lords is the number and the level of your Burgage Plots, we prepared a list of things you’ll need to do for those as well. Check them out in the lists below.

Level 2 Burgage Plot

At least one well constructed in the region.

constructed in the region. At least a wooden church .

. At least two types of food available on the market.

available on the market. Enough supply of either linen, leather, or yarn on the market.

Level 3 Burgage Plot

All of the level 2 requirements .

. Upgraded church.

church. Shoes, clothes, or cloaks on the market.

on the market. One more food variety.

variety. A tavern with a steady supply of ale.

How Important Are Settlement Upgrades in Manor Lords?

Settlement level upgrades could be the most important milestones in Manor Lords. They reward you with development points, which you can then spend on invaluable upgrades for your realm. The most important ones are Trade Logistics and Better Deals, which reduce the costs of setting up trade routes and make the export and import prices the same.

Anyway, that is all you should know regarding settlement level and burgage plot upgrade requirements in Manor Lords. If you need help with something else in the game, be sure to check other articles we host here on Twinfinite. The ones that will most certainly come in handy are our trading and combat guides.

