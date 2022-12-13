How to Get Cabal Oil in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Destiny 2’s Dawning event has arrived, and Eva Levante is playing the role of Santa Claus… or at least an elf? We’re not sure. Either way, we’re going to need to gather ingredients to make sweets for all our tower pals. Here’s how to get Cabal Oil in Destiny 2.

Any good baker knows that the first step of any delicious baked good is adding in liquid from an obliterated rhino-face. So that’s why many of the recipes require Cabal Oil.

These recipes are Traveler Donut Holes, Chocolate Ship Cookies, and Vanilla Blades. Combine it with other ingredients in the Holiday Oven, and you’ll create various baked goods that you can deliver for rewards and a chance at a legendary.

Destiny 2 Dawning Cabal Oil Guide

There’s a big clue in the name for this one. To get Cabal Oil in Destiny 2, you guessed it, you’ll need to kill lots of Cabal. Any kills will have a small chance of dropping Cabal Oil. The best place in general to farm it would be Earth, which is littered with them. Or you can queue up a Strike like The Insight Terminus.

There’s definitely a bit of grinding involved, but if you combine it with things you were going to do anyway, like your weekly quests, it’s not so bad.

If you don’t feel like grinding, but you have lots of spare Essence of Dawning, you can purchase them from Eva Levante for five essences a pop.

That does it for how to get Cabal Oil in Destiny 2 for the 2022 The Dawning event. For more helpful tips and tricks for this holiday event, be sure to check out all of the related guides we’ve got for you right down below.

