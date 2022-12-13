Destiny 2 Dawning Recipe: How to Make Ascendant Apple Tart

Deck the halls, everyone, as Destiny 2’s final event of 2022, The Dawning, has returned. Just like in recent years for the game, this festive holiday event tasks Guardians with grinding and completing objectives in order to get some nice (or naughty) rewards. Here is everything you need to know about how to get Ascendant Apple Tart in the Destiny 2 2022 Dawning event

How to Make Ascendant Apple Tart in Destiny 2 Dawning (Recipe)

For the Ascendant Apple Tart recipe, players will need to get ingredients that are spread all throughout the worlds of Destiny 2. To be exact, you’ll need to get Taken Butter, Sharp Flavor, and 15 Essense of Dawning.

In order to get Taken Butter, all you need to do is defeat Taken anywhere in the system. The drop can vary depending on RNG, but you’ll find most of these enemies in The Dreaming City.

Sharp Flavor is obtained by killing enemies anywhere in the system with sword attacks.

Lastly, you can get your hands on Essence of Dawning by completing the bounties that Eva Levante posts daily. You can pick these up by simply talking to Eva. Or, you can complete activities such as Heroic Public Events to grind some out after completing the bounties.

Once you have gotten everything you need ingredients-wise, open up Eva’s Holiday Oven in your pursuits inventory. Next, add the Taken Butter, Sharp Flavor, and Essence of Dawning into the three spots in the oven and it will produce the Ascendant Apple Tart. Deliver them to your friend Exo Stranger AKA Elsie on Europa.

The good news is that this is the same recipe you’ve used for the past few years in Destiny 2’s Dawning events, so there’s no surprises in store for you here, just a delicious sweet treat!

That is everything you need to know about how to get Ascendant Apple Tart in the Destiny 2 2022 Dawning event. Be sure to check out our guide wiki on the game for more tips, tricks, and other useful info if you’re in need of some extra pointers on your journey.

