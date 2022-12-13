How to Make Dark Chocolate Motes Recipe in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Destiny 2 is shaking things up for the holidays with the return of The Dawning. Players can take on a slew of new quests that involve baking some sweet treats for NPCs. Here’s how to make Dark Chocolate Motes in Destiny 2’s Dawning event, a favorite of The Drifter.

How to Make Dark Chocolate Motes in Destiny 2

To make Dark Chocolate Motes, players will need to collect ingredients spread throughout the worlds of Destiny 2. To be exact, you’ll need 1 Taken Butter, 1 Null Taste, and 15 Essence of Dawning.

Taken Butter – You can get this item from Taken enemies. It’s heavily dependent on RNG, though.

– You can get this item from Taken enemies. It’s heavily dependent on RNG, though. Null Taste – You can get this ingredient through Void damage kills. Make sure to bring weapons that deal Void damage.

– You can get this ingredient through Void damage kills. Make sure to bring weapons that deal Void damage. Essence of Dawning – Complete Eva’s daily bounties. These bounties are picked up just like any other and can be acquired by simply talking to Eva. Or, you can complete activities such as Heroic Public Events to grind some out after completing the bounties.

When you have all of the ingredients you need, open up Eva’s Holiday Oven in your pursuits inventory.

Add in the Taken Butter, Null Taste, and Essence of Dawning into the respective spots in the oven and then bring them to the Drifter. He’ll say something witty, I’m sure since that’s he’s style (love it or hate it), and then reward you with something useful (hopefully).

That is is everything you need to know about how to make Dark Chocolate Motes in Destiny 2 The Dawning. If you’re looking for other recipes, be sure to check out how to make Chocolate Ship Cookies, Vanilla Blades, and Eliksni Birdseed.

