Destiny 2 Dawning: How to Get Null Taste

Destiny 2’s final event of 2022, The Dawning, has arrived. Like most events in Destiny 2, you’re going to be tasked with doing some light grinding for some nice rewards. Here’s how to get Null Taste, a quest item you’re going to need throughout the duration of the event.

How to Get Null Taste in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event

For The Dawning event this year, Eva Levante is back, and she wants us to spread some holiday cheer. We’ll need to use her Holiday Oven she has lent us to combine ingredients gathered from our foes across the system to make all of our allies’ favorite recipes and sweets.

One of these ingredients is Null Taste. It doesn’t seem like it would taste very good, you know, being null of any taste, but I’m not a baker, so what do I know? To get Null Taste, you’ll need to kill enemies anywhere in the system with Void damage. If you do that, you’ll have a small chance of getting one to drop after the kill.

The best way to farm is to simply equip yourself with all Void damage: Energy weapons, Power weapons, and your Subclass should be all decked out in Void to give yourself the best chance to rack them up fast.

That does it for how to get Null Taste in Destiny 2 for the 2022 The Dawning event. If you’re still on the hunt for more holiday content for the game, be sure to check out all of the other cooking-based guides we’ve got for this fun event right down below.

