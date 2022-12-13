How to Fix Oven Not Working in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Destiny 2’s Dawning event for 2022 is in full swing and players are out and about in the solar system collecting ingredients for their Dawning Oven in order to bake cookies for the NPCs on Eva Levante’s “nice” list. However, some players are experiencing an issue where they are unable to bake cookies. In this guide, we’ll go over how to fix Dawning Oven not working issue so you can get back to spreading holiday cheer and, most importantly, getting your gift in return and sweet, sweet loot.

The Dawning quest begins with you receiving your Dawning Oven and speaking with Eva Levante in the Tower who will wish you well and give you a quick rundown of what the Dawning event is and how it works.

How to Fix Dawning Oven Not Working in Destiny 2

If you’re here, you’re probably someone who is an extremely eager player that has already started to farm some ingredients and are trying to start baking in your Dawning Oven and are finding that you aren’t allowed. There aren’t any known bugs that are preventing people from baking. Instead, what is likely happening is that you have tried to start making cookies before advancing the quest from Eva Levante.

To fix the Dawning Oven not working issue, go back to Eva Levante and progress her quest until you’ve delivered a character their preferred baked good. After that, you’ll have full reign of the Dawning Oven and should be able to bake cookies without issues.

From what we’ve gathered, this remains to be the case in the 2022 version of the Dawning event. As soon as we have any further information on this, we’ll update this post and let you know.

Hopefully, that solved your issues and you can go back to grinding for some of the new loot such as Zephyr and the upgraded Glacioclasm. For more Destiny 2 Dawning content, check out a few of our helpful guides below.

Related Posts