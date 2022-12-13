How to Make Etheric Coldsnaps in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

It’s that special time of the year once again, and Destiny 2’s Dawning event is in full swing with new recipes to concoct, new ingredients to collect, and gift recipients to cook for. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like too much has changed in regard to recipes from last year. Still, if you’re wondering how to make Etheric Coldsnaps in Destiny 2 for Variks, here’s how to do it.

Destiny 2 Dawning Etheric Coldsnaps Recipe

Before we get into actually making Etheric Coldsnaps, you should have already have obtained the Holiday Oven 2.0. by meeting up with Eva Levante near the spawn-in at The Tower. Only then will you be able to start collecting ingredients and combining them in the oven.

The first ingredient that you’ll need for Etheric Coldsnaps is Chitin Powder. You’ll have to rely a bit on the RNG gods to get your hands on the powder, but the easiest way to farm this item is by taking on Strikes that feature Hive enemies, such as Broodhold, for example.

As for the second and final ingredient, you’ll need to get some Electric Flavor. A lot of recipes use this item during the Dawning event in Destiny 2, so having lots of this will definitely come in handy.

To get Electric Flavor, just defeat enemies using Arc attacks and abilities. It doesn’t matter what type of enemies you kill, just as long as you’re using Arc attacks, so feel free to choose whatever location is easiest for you to kill lots of enemies at once.

Once you have both of these items, you can combine them together using the Oven to make Etheric Coldsnaps, which you then have to take to Variks over on Europa.

Time needed: 5 minutes. To sum up, here is how to get Etheric Coldsnaps in Destiny 2 Dawning Event Get Chitin Powder Defeat Hive enemies Get Electric Flavor Kill enemies using your Arc attacks Combine them in the oven Take it to Variks on Europa.

And that’s what you need to know about how to make Etheric Coldsnaps in Destiny 2 for the 2022 Dawning event. Anyone that is still on the lookout for more helpful guides related to the event should check out all of the ones we’ve got for you right down below.

