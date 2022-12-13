How to Make Bright Dusted Snowballs in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Destiny 2’s The Dawning holiday event is back once again as winter settles into the tower. While the event is very similar to last year’s version, there are some new recipes, ingredients, and gift recipients for you to bake for. Here’s how to make Bright Dusted Snowballs for Tess Everis.

Destiny 2 Dawning Bright Dusted Snowballs Recipe

So for starters, you’ll need to make sure you’ve started The Dawning event by meeting up with Eva Levante near the main spawn-in at The Tower. She will give you the new Holiday Oven 2.0, and you can start collecting ingredients and making cookies.

And no, before you get nervous, you won’t need any Bright Dust for this one. Tess isn’t that cruel.

The first ingredient you need is Chitin Powder. Chitin Powder is quite easy to accumulate. All you need to do is kill lots of Hive, and you’ll have plenty. Run Strikes that feature the Hive, such as Broodhold or Lost Sectors, and you shouldn’t have a problem with it.

Next, you’ll need Multifaceted Flavors. Multifaceted Flavors is a rarer ingredient that you get by getting multi-kills. Try to find large packs of enemies in Strikes, Lost Sectors, or out in the field and kill them quickly.

Finally, you’ll need an Essence of Dawning. These are obtained from completing Dawning bounties and any other activity in the game. Just play a bunch of Destiny 2, and you’ll have lots to work with. Combine all three in the Holiday Oven, and you’ll create a Bright Dusted Snowball for everyone’s favorite dealer in all things… real-world money.

Time needed: 5 minutes. How to Make Bright Dusted Snowballs in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event Obtain Chitin Powder Obtained from killing Hive. Collected Multifaceted Flavors You can get this from getting multikills. Get Essence of Dawning Rewarded to you from completing bounties and activities. Deliver the gift to Tess.

That’s all you need to know for how to make Bright Dusted Snowballs in Destiny 2’s 2022 Dawning event. For more tips, tricks and FAQs, be sure to check out all of the related articles we’ve got for the game and this event below.

Related Posts