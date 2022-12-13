How to Make Lavender Ribbon Cookies Recipe in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

It’s the holiday season, and Guardians are currently busy gathering ingredients and using their Holiday Oven to bake some delicious cookies for their favorite characters dotted around The Tower. One of these characters is Saint 14, who’s favorite treat is Lavender Ribbon Cookies. Here’s how to make Lavender Ribbon Cookies in Destiny 2’s Dawning 2022.

Making Lavender Ribbon Cookies in Destiny 2 Dawning Event

Before you go about seeking out the different ingredients, you’ll need to make sure you’ve started The Dawning event. This can be done by meeting up and speaking to Eva Levante. She can be found at The Tower, right next to where you spawn-in.

After speaking to Eva, you’ll now have the Holiday Oven. Now we just need to get the ingredients.

The first ingredient you need is Vex Milk. Vex Milk is pretty easy to get. All you need to do is kill Vex and you’ll end up racking up plenty for your Lavender Ribbon Cookies.

The next ingredient you need is Personal Touch. This is obtained by simply killing any enemy with a melee attack. To melee kill an enemy, simply get up close to them and press R3. After you’ve melee’d a fair few enemies, you’ll likely have some Personal Touch.

Our third and final ingredient for Lavender Ribbon Cookies in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event is Essence of Dawning. This is pretty much used in every single recipe you’re going to bake in the Holiday Oven 2.0.

Eva will give you some Essence of Dawning when completing your first delivery to Zavala, but after that you’ll need to grind it out yourself. This is best done by completing Eva’s Daily Bounties, as it will reward you with five each time. Completing activities such as Public Events, Strikes, Crucible Matches and Gambit will net you enough.

Once you’ve got all of your ingredients together, simply whack them in the Holiday Oven 2.0 and voila, you’ll have Lavender Ribbon Cookies.

Time needed: 1 minute. How to Make Lavender Ribbon Cookies in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event Get Vex Milk Kill Vex enemies. Get Personal Touch Kill enemies with melee attacks. Obtain Essence of Dawning Complete activities and Eva’s daily bounties in Destiny 2. Deliver to Saint-14 in The Tower Saint-14 isn’t live in the game just yet, but we’ve detailed his location below.

Saint-14 is the NPC we need to deliver these sweet treats to. He’s hanging out, as usual, in the Tower Hangar by his ship. It’s hard to miss him.

Just like that, you’re all set to make more Lavender Ribbon Cookies in The Dawning 2022. At least it’s not different to previous years to make things easier for you!

That’s everything you need to know about how to make Lavender Ribbon Cookies in Destiny 2’s Dawning 2022 event. For more tips, tricks, and guides, be sure to check out guide wiki.

Related Posts