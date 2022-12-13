How to Make Infinite Forest Cake Recipe in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Destiny 2 is getting festive with the return of The Dawning. Players can collect different ingredients to make some delicious treats for NPCs in the game. The Infinite Forest Cake is one of the things you can bake, which is Failsafe’s favorite. Here’s the recipe for how to make Infinite Forest Cake in Destiny 2 The Dawning.

How to Make Infinite Forest Cake in Destiny 2

Before you can make the Infinite Forest Cake, you’ll need to collect its three main ingredients: 1 Vex Milk, 1 Impossible Heat, and 15 Essence of Dawning. You can collect them from the many different worlds in Destiny 2. That said, here’s where you can find each of them for your cake:

Vex Milk – You can get this ingredient by defeating Vex enemies. It can vary depending on RNG.

– You can get this ingredient by defeating Vex enemies. It can vary depending on RNG. Impossible Heat – To get this material, you will need to score solar damage kills. You can do this by using a golden gun or solar grenades.

– To get this material, you will need to score solar damage kills. You can do this by using a golden gun or solar grenades. Essence of Dawning – Complete Eva’s daily bounties. These bounties are picked up just like any other and can be acquired by simply talking to Eva. Or, you can complete activities such as Heroic Public Events to grind some out after completing the bounties.

Once you have gotten all of the necessary ingredients, open up Eva’s Holiday Oven in your quests inventory.

Place the Vex Milk, Impossible Heat, and Essence of Dawning into the respective spots in the oven and it will craft the Infinite Forest Cake.

Who to Give Infinite Forest Cake to in Destiny 2

You’ll want to visit Failsafe in Nessus and deliver her the cake. I’m not sure how much she’ll enjoy it since she’s an AI, but I’m sure she’ll appreciate the gesture. Can AI taste? We shall find out!

That’s all you need to know for how to bake the Infinite Forest Cake recipe. For more information on Year 4 of Destiny 2 and the Beyond Light expansion, be sure to check out our most recent Destiny 2 wiki guide.

