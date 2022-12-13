How to Make Starwort Thins in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Destiny 2’s 2022 Dawning Event tasks players with going around the system and creating scrumptious baked goods forged from the blood and flesh of their enemies. Gotta love the holiday spirit this time of year. One such recipe is Starwort Thins, a favorite of Elsie, AKA the Exo Stranger. Here’s how to make Starwort Thins in Destiny 2’s Dawning event.

How to Get Starwort Thins Recipe in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event

For the Starwort Thins recipe, players will need to collect ingredients spread throughout the worlds of Destiny 2. To be exact, you’ll need 1 part Dark Frosting, 1 part Dark Ether Cane, and 15 Essence of Dawning.

To get Dark Frosting, you’ll need to get kills using Stasis weapons and abilities. The drop can vary depending on RNG.

Dark Ether Cane is obtained by killing Taken enemies anywhere in the system.

To obtain this Essence of Dawning, complete Eva’s daily bounties. These bounties are picked up just like any other and can be acquired by simply talking to Eva. Or, you can complete activities such as Heroic Public Events to grind some out after completing the bounties.

Once you have gotten all of the necessary ingredients, open up Eva’s Holiday Oven in your pursuits inventory.

Add the Dark Frosting, Dark Ether Cane, and Essence of Dawning into the three spots in the oven and it will produce the Starwort Thins. Deliver them to your friend Exo Stranger AKA Elsie on Europa.

This remains the same for the Dawning event in 2022, just in case you were wondering if Bungie has changed it this year.

That is is everything you need to know about how to make Starwort Thins in Destiny 2. Be sure to check our wiki for more information on Destiny 2 and the Beyond Light expansion.

