How to Make Blueberry Crumblers in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

It’s the most wonderful time of the year yet again, so you know what that means? Yes, it’s time to make more wonderful treats in the winter wonderland Destiny 2’s 2022 Dawning event, and just about everything is the same as last year. Here is everything you need to know about how to make Blueberry Crumblers in Destiny 2’s Dawning event.

Destiny 2 Dawning Blueberry Crumblers Recipe

The first thing you’ll need to do is make sure you’ve started The Dawning event in Destiny 2. You can do this by meeting up with Eva Levante, who is located near the spawn-in at The Tower.

Talking to Eva initiates the quest, as she gives you the Holiday Oven 2.0. Just like in previous years, you’ll be able to start collecting ingredients and baking them as soon as you get this oven.

The first item on your list is going to be Ether Cane. You can obtain this by killing Fallen enemies. Since there is a bit of luck and RNG involved, you’ll want to check out our Ether Candy guide for the best spots to farm it.

While getting our second ingredient, Bullet Spray, isn’t as tricky, it’ll still require some time. All you have to do is get kills with SMG, LMG, or Auto Rifle weapons. If you need help with that, we’ve also got a Bullet Spray guide with plenty of tips.

Last but not least, you’ll need to get Essence of Dawning. This item is pretty standard for recipes in the event, so you won’t have too much difficulty finding it. All you have to do is complete bounties and any other activities in-game such as Crucible matches or Strikes, and it’ll drop.

Combine all three ingredients in the Holiday Oven 2.0, and you’ll get scrumptious Blueberry Crumblers. Now, just head over to The Cosmodrome and deliver them to Shaw Han, and you’ll be all set.

Time needed: 5 minutes. How to Make Blueberry Crumblers in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event Get Ether Cane Kill Fallen enemies and pick it up when it drops. Get Bullet Spray Get kills with SMG, LMG or AR (Auto Rifle) weapons anywhere in PvE. Obtain Essence of Dawning Complete bounties and other activities specific to the event and it’ll drop. Deliver to Shaw Han at The Cosmodrome

And that is everything you need to know about how to make Blueberry Crumblers in Destiny 2’s 2022 Dawning event. For more help for the game and this particular event, be sure to check out all of the related articles we’ve got down below.

Related Posts