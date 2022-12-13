How to Get A Gift in Return in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Destiny 2’s Dawning event has arrived and players are launching snowballs at each other and grinding down the remains of their enemies into tasty baked treats to share with others, as is the tradition of course. If you’re here, you’re probably wondering how to Get a Gift in Return, which is both a concept and an actual item you can obtain during Destiny 2’s 2022 Dawning event. Here’s what you need to know.

How to Get A Gift in Return in Destiny 2

A Gift in Return is exactly what it sounds like. After you give someone a gift, they can give you a gift in return. You can open up said gift and get something good (hopefully).

There’s only one currently known way to get Gifts in Return during the 2022 Dawning event and that’s to just go out and spread a bunch of cheer and give out as many gifts as possible.

It doesn’t matter who you give a gift to, it can be as easy as Eva or as difficult as Riven –everyone has the same (somewhat low) chance of giving you a Gift in Return. Be sure to thank the thoughtful people who give you a present back and remember the ones who don’t so you can give them coal next time.

What’s important about getting these gifts back is that they can contain Dawning weapons. As of right now, it seems to be the only way to consistently farm for rolls on the following Dawning weapons: Stay Frosty, Cold Front, Avalanche, Glacioclasm.

After the Dawning is over, you won’t be able to farm for them anymore, so if you want to make the most out of the Dawning.

Make sure you bake as many cookies as you can, using whatever ingredient farming method you feel is fastest (Legendary Lost Sectors, Crucible, Strikes, Gambit, etc.), and deliver as many as you possibly can before the event is over to give yourself the best chance to farm as many Gifts in Return as possible.

While it may come as disappointing news that there’s no surefire way to guarantee getting a gift back after you’ve spent all that time baking, rest assured that you’ll at least get some presents if you really dive into the event. It might just take some time for the RNG gods to smile down on you.

That’s all you need to know for how to get a Gift in Return during Destiny 2’s 2022 Dawning event. For more Dawning 2022 recipe and ingredients guides, be sure to check out the links below.

