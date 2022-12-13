How to Make Candy Dead Ghosts Recipe in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

It’s the holiday season, and Bungie wants to get all of you Destiny 2 players in the festive spirit in the weeks leading up to Christmas Day itself. That means that the Dawning event has returned once again. This time, players are helping Eva Levante make delicious baked goods for the various NPCs you’ve worked with on your adventure. Here’s the recipe for how to make Candy Dead Ghosts in Destiny 2 for The Spider.

How to Make Candy Dead Ghosts in Destiny 2

In order to make this recipe during the Dawning event, you’re going to need the following ingredients: 1 Dark Ether Cane, 1 Flash of Inspiration, and 15 Essence of Dawning. Here’s how to get each of these ingredients in Destiny 2:

Dark Ether Cane – This ingredient can be obtained by defeating Scorn enemies in Destiny 2.

– This ingredient can be obtained by defeating Scorn enemies in Destiny 2. Flash of Inspiration – Flash of Inspiration requires players to generate Orbs of Light. These can easily be gathered by using your Super on groups of weak enemies.

– Flash of Inspiration requires players to generate Orbs of Light. These can easily be gathered by using your Super on groups of weak enemies. Essence of Dawning – Upon starting the Dawning quest in Destiny 2, Eva will give you 15 Essence of Dawning. From then on, this can be farmed by killing any kind of enemy in the game. Use Public Events, Strikes, and other activities around the galaxy to farm this fast.

When all of the ingredients for Candy Dead Ghosts have been gathered, it’s then a case of opening up the Pursuits section of your inventory and selecting Eva’s Holiday Oven. Now, select the ingredients mentioned above, put them in the oven, and create your baked goods.

With the Candy Dead Ghosts in-hand, make your way to The Spider in order to complete the quest. For those unaware, The Spider has moved from Tangled Shore and can now be found in the Eliskni Quarters. You can use the Helm Director to help you track this down.

That’s all there is you need to know on how to make Candy Dead Ghosts in Destiny 2 The Dawning. For more tips, tricks, and guides, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 guide wiki.

