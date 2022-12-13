How to Get Dark Ether Cane in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Apparently, even Guardians are prepared to take a little time out of their busy schedules saving the galaxy to celebrate the holidays season. Specifically by competing in a bake-off challenge as part of The Dawning special event. Here’s how to get Dark Ether Cane in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event.

Destiny 2 Dawning Dark Ether Cane Recipe

Dark Ether Cane is an ingredient that adds a dark sweet aroma to anything it touches, as any Guardian that enjoys a spot of cooking will know. But quite how you obtain it, it is another matter entirely. To get it, you’ll need to find and kill Scorn enemies.

You should be familiar with The Scorn from their prominent position in The Dreaming City and The Tangled Shore. They’re the horde of undead Fallen that murdered Cayde-6 (boo). There are several different types, including the Ravagers, Raiders, Skreeb, and Mongrels, to name a few, and each has their own different attack patterns and special attributes.

To get Dark Ether Cane, all you really have to worry about is locating them and picking them off. There’s a bit of an RNG factor here because you won’t get the ingredient after every kill, but it shouldn’t take more than two or three before one drops.

Dark Ether Cane will come in handy if you’re after the following recipes:

Candy Dead Ghosts: The Spider

Ill-Fortune Cookies: Petra Venj

That’s all the information you’ll need about how to get Dark Ether Cane in Destiny 2 The Dawning. For more useful tips and guides for The Dawning and the entire game, check out all the related articles down below.

Enjoy the rest of the event, get some rewards, and start spreading that cheer around the solar system of Destiny 2. We could all use a little cheer these days, that is for sure.

