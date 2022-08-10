Soul Hackers 2 Gets New Trailers Showing DLC in English & Revealing Parvati

Atlus released not one, but two trailers of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on DLC and the reveal of a demon.

The first comes from the western branch of Atlus, which showcased the DLC that will be released for the game.

Below you can read the official list.

Bonus Story Arc: The Lost Numbers – Grants access to a bonus story arc centered around a new Devil Summoner, Nana, and a new dungeon with a punishing boss.

Costume & BGM pack – Adds themed outfits for your entire party, battle BGM, and accessories from Persona 4, Persona 5, Shin Megami Tensei IV and more.

Bonus Demon Pack – Access 8 powerful demons including Tzitzimitl, Anahita, Armaiti, Zaou-Gongen, Nemissa, Mara, Masakado and Satan.

Booster Item Pack – Increases frequency of dropped items from battles to earn in-game currency, boost stats and grant EXP.

Useful Item Set + Extra Difficulty – Adds essential items for your journey and a VERY HARD game mode for ambitious players seeking a thrilling challenge.

All the DLC will also be included at no additional cost in the Digital Premium Edition, which costs $89.99.

You can also opt for the Digital Deluxe Edition, but you’ll only get The Lost Number and the Booster Item Pack. The price is $69.99.

Moving on to a trailer from Japan, we get another one showing a Sabbath, which is a special bonus attack that lets you unleash all your demons. That being said, this also reveals Parvati.

She’s a classic demon in the series that debuted in Shin Megami Tensei II, and also appeared in Shin Megami Tensei V.

You can check out the trailers below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

