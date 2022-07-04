Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Screenshots Showing The Soul Matrix & More

Today Atlus released another gallery of screenshots of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on gameplay features.

Today Atlus released another gallery of screenshots and details of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

Deep under the city where the game is set, there is a place named Axis, which Aion uses as its base. There you can interact with Flamma, who represents Aion.

Within Axis you can find the Soul Matrix, a series of dungeons associated with Arrow, Milady, and Cyzo. These dungeons represent their mental state and the deeper Apple connects with them, the deeper they can be explored.

You can use the enemies that appear within the Soul Matrix to grow your party’s powers, while you can also find Vision Quests that will let you explore their past.

You can also receive Orders from Aion, which are basically quests that offer special rewards. When your Soul Level grows above a certain threshold, you’ll be able to acquire Summoner Skills in the Soul Matrix. These have various effects like buffing stats or increasing the power of the Sabbath.

Within the Soul Matrix you can also find extremely powerful enemies that you should avoid unless you’re prepared for a very challenging fight.

Along with the screenshots, we also see artwork of various demons, including the Frost “family.”

You can check them all out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, a video explaining the gameplay, another, one more, a fourth, and the latest, on top of tons of gameplay, and another trailer revealing the English cast.

You can also watch the previous daily trailers including one marking the return of Saturnus, one revealing Milky Frost, one featuring Take-Minakata, one showcasing Seiryu, one showing a Sabbath, another about Pizza, one about Bar Heidrun, one revealing Fortuna, one showcasing Succubus, and one starring Fafnir.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: