Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Featuring Bar Heidrun & its Fancy Macarons

Today Atlus released another daily trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on some of the locations and foods that will be featured in the game.

We return to the bar named “Heidrun,” which the heroes use as a hangout. Among the bar’s menu, you can find “Hirameki Macarons.”

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which sees Sagittarius at the top of the fortune ranking and Virgo at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: