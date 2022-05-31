Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets Extensive Trailer All About Characters & More

Since one daily trailer of Soul Hackers 2 may not be enough for some, Atlus just released a second one, focusing on characters and more.

Since one daily trailer of Soul Hackers 2 may not be enough for some, Atlus just released a second one, focusing on characters and gameplay features.

We start with another look at Ringo and Figue, focusing on their gameplay, on top of the mascot Mimi.

The video continues with more facilities for devil summoner, COMP Smith that lets you upgrade your COMPs, the Zafiro store that sells clothes and accessories, and the Bar Heidrun.

You can check out the trailer below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: