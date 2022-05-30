Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer About Pizza

Atlus released another daily trailer of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the locations that will be featured in the game.

This time around we go back to the Pizza Restaurant called “Bon Appetite” where you can find the “Critical Boscaiola” pizza, which I imagine is a pizza with Mushroom that can boost your Critical.

As usual, the trailer also includes a daily horoscope displaying Libra at the top of the fortune ranking, and Capricorn at the bottom.

You can watch it below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: