Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Reveals Orthrus in New Trailer

Atlus has released another of its daily trailers of Soul Hackers 2 revealing another demon that will appear in the game.

The trailer showcases Orthrus, which is another classic Shin Megami Tensei demon dating all the way back to the beginning of the series. It even appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

As usual, the video includes the daily horoscope, with Pisces at the top and Virgo at the bottom of the fortune ranking.

You can check out the trailer below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: