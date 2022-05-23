Soul Hackers 2 Gets Plenty of New Screenshots Showing Characters, Demon Fusion, & More

Today Atlus released a new gallery of screenshots and details of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, including characters, and more.

We take a look at Ash, a devil summoner belonging to the Phantom Society. While she appears cold, she’s actually the emotional and romantic type. She used to be Saizo’s lover, but for some reason, it ended in tragedy as she helped to kill him. Apparently, she did not mean it, but one can’t escape their fate as a devil summoner.

We also take another look at Saizo himself and his COMP Tommy Gun. He’s good at shooting and Force-based skills. He’s quick and skilled at support using recovery skills and items.

Next, we get to see more of the demon fusions, that can be done at the Cirque du Gumaden in the Roppo Realm. You can perform both normal fusions and special ones, that require specific demons.

You can also search for the fusion you want via a fusion search menu, or get a recommendation from Victor, the owner of the Circus.

Demons can level up and acquire new skills. Once they have learned all of their skills, you’ll receive a gift in thanks for taking care of them. Among these gifts, there are Mistiques, which have a variety of effects when equipped in a character’s COMP. The type of Mistiques you’ll receive depends on the demon, so it’s a good idea to level up a variety of demons.

Lastly, we take a look at Club Cretaceous in Kurakucho and its owner, Madam Ginko. She will give players a variety of quests to complete

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

