Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Shows a Bunch of Demons in New Trailer

Atlus has released another of its daily trailers showing the many demons of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

This time around, instead of focusing on a single demon, this trailer showcases a bunch, including Barong, Sandman, Moh Shuvuu, Rangda, Genbu, and I think the last is Melon Frost. It’s a bit hard to distinguish his color due to the lighting.

The usual horoscope is presented in a different manner today, showing only six lucky signs, Gemini, Pisces, Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, and Leo.

oul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, a video explaining the gameplay, another, and one more.

Previous daily trailers include another showcasing Girimekhala, one starring Onmoraki, one focusing on Sandalphon, one showcasing Melon Frost, one revealing the Zafiro fashion mall, and one revealing Pazuzu.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: